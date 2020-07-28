LuDean Muir Thompson passed peacefully July 26, 2020, from heart failure.

Below is her obituary as written by LuDean herself:

Today I finished my journey here on Earth. I hope those in Heaven have a good sense of humor.

I was born in the back of Muir’s Market in Logan, Utah on September 11, 1935. I was born to wonderful parents, Vern B. Muir and May John, the fourth of six daughters: Marva Weaver, Anna Harper, Verla Jensen, Margaret Olpin and Jacquelyn (who passed at age 5).

At Utah State University, I met Collins Thompson. We were married in the Logan Temple. We started our family, which consists of Bruce (Malena), Jackie Davidson, Neal (Linda) and Chris (who passed at age 3). Together, they have given us five very special grandchildren: Kirstan Eberle (Adam), Karie Davidson, Kip Davidson, Nicholas Thompson, and Spencer Thompson. Kirstan and Adam have also blessed me with two beautiful great-grandchildren, Jace and Alexis Eberle. What a great blessing they all have been to me!

When I was growing up, I always said, “When I travel,” not “If I travel.” That dream came true. Collins and I saw a great deal of the world and became part Gypsy, forever wanting to see one more country.

We had some wonderful experiences while working in the Salt Lake Temple for 15 years.

Now I go to join Collins, preceded in death by my mother and father, two sons: Chris and Bruce, three sisters: Jackie Muir, Marva Weaver and Verla Jensen, and many friends.

A brief graveside service will be held at the Clarkston, Utah Cemetery, West 11000 North, Clarkston, Utah at 1:00pm on Friday July 31, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in LuDean’s name.

