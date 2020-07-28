April 30, 1993 – July 19, 2020 (age 27)

Martin Thomas Garcia, 27, was born April 30, 1993. God called him home July 18, 2020.

His loving parents are Cindy Rodarte and James Garcia. He was born and raised in Ogden, Utah with the help of his amazing Grandma Linda Fraga, whom welcomed him into heaven.

Martin is deeply loved by his older brothers Salvador Rodarte, James Garcia and Daniel Echevarria.

He married his beloved wife, LaRae Garcia, March 5, 2017, but they fell in love and started their story together in the year 2010. Since then, they raised and made a beautiful family with their six children: Rico Parea, Jr., Antonio Perea, Martin Garcia, Jr., Vincint Garcia, Victoria Garcia and Zayne Garcia. He was the best father and husband. Martin was an amazing individual in every aspect and role throughout his life.

His best friend and talented barber was Starwin Holiday. Martin served God the last 4 years of his life at the Potter’s House Christian Fellowship. One of his favorite past times was lifting weights. He was very active, going on runs around the neighborhood and playing basketball with his children and friends.

Martin was an amazing cook- tacos were his favorite food. Whether beef, pork, chicken or fish tacos, his family enjoyed all that he could whip up. He recently found love maintaining his small garden. Martin was full of smiles, and was a funny guy who loved to make others laugh and smile. He worked hard in every job he had to provide well for his family. He accomplished many things he never thought he would, and overcame his fears because he knew God would be with him.

A funeral service will take place Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church, 2873 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, Utah beginning at 1:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.