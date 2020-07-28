May 30, 1963 – July 26, 2020 (age 57)

Rory Lewis Barnes, 57, May 30, 1963 – July 26, 2020. Dad was born to LaMar and Lila Barnes on May 30, 1963.

He was raised on the family farm in Downey, and enjoyed the farming lifestyle. He enjoyed learning about training and driving horse teams. He attended school in Downey Elementary and Marsh Valley.

During his school years he loved to play sports, especially basketball, where he excelled and eventually won the All-Star game MVP award his senior season. He was always proud of the fact that he could dunk a ball in 8th grade. He graduated high school in 1981.

In 1981, Dad began dating Mom, Sandy Marley. He eventually talked her into marrying him on August 20, 1982. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. To this union were born their 4 children, Trevor, Trenton, Shayley, and Tejay. Dad loved Mom dearly, and made us promise to take care of her when passed on Sunday.

Dad was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He diligently served in many callings and positions. The greatest calling that he masterfully fulfilled was that of serving others. At 6’ 6”, Dad truly was a spiritual giant.

Dad began his work career in 1987, where he went to work for Marsh Valley School District, as a school bus driver, basketball coach, and janitor. During this time, he began working as a truck driver hauling milk for Brad Barnes and Sons Trucking. His career as truck driver was something that he loved! He loved hauling milk and making memories with dairy farmers and fellow drivers. He later went to work for Dairy Farmers of America, as a truck driver and later became the regional route manager. Dad loved his employees and co-workers, and always spoke highly of them, but wasn’t afraid to offer some constructive criticism. Dad worked until the day he entered the hospital.

During adulthood, Dad loved his work horses, especially his first Shire team, Kate and Rowdy. He looked forward to taking others on wagon rides, parades, and Christmas caroling. He also enjoyed milking cows, running cattle, and driving tractors.

He had many hobbies, but enjoyed fishing, watching sports, and hunting. Over the past few years Dad was able to fulfill some lifelong dreams of fishing in Alaska, going to LA Rams football game, and traveling to Italy, but most of all becoming a “Papa” to 13 grandkids. Dad cherished and loved Mother, us 4 kids, and 13 grandchildren.

Dad is survived by Mom (Sandy Barnes), 4 children: Trevor (Amy) Barnes (Mika, Lila, Luke, and Rhett) of Blackfoot, Idaho; Trenton (ShanEll) Barnes (Treyton, Hunter, and Trapper) of McCammon, Idaho; Shayley (Kurt) Young (Tyzley, Brexley, and Kayzden) of Downey, Idaho; and Tejay (Tasha) Barnes (Teegun, Trackstun, Timberlyn). Dad is also survived by his bonus family, Mike (Tiffany) Jenkins (Kamberie, MacKenzie, and Addilyn) of McCammom, Idaho. He leaves behind many close family members, employees, friends, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his parents LaMar and Lila Barnes, and father-in-law Maynard Marley, and grandparents.

Dad would like to thank Dan and Lori Johnson and Charlie Johnson “Pops” for their sincere friendship, especially over the past few years. A special thanks to Portneuf Medical Center doctors, nurses, and staff for their compassionate care.

A viewing will be held at the Downey LDS Chapel, 525 East 100 North, Downey, Idaho on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00pm. A family and close friend funeral will be held at the Downey LDS Chapel, 525 East 100 North, Downey, Idaho on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00am with viewing 1 hour prior to service with Bishop Brent Miller presiding. Graveside services will take place at the Cambridge Cemetery.

