Utah has another day under 500 COVID-19 cases; 9 BRHD positives

LOGAN – Tuesday Utah’s COVID-19 caseload grew as 446 new positive tests were recorded.

At the same time nine new cases were reported in the Bear River Health District, six found in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

To date there have been 2,076 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,770 in Cache County and 300 in Box Elder County with six in Rich County.

There are now 211 Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19 and the total of hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,295. Tuesday, the seven-day average of hospitalizations reached 209, a new one-week record during the pandemic.

Since reporting began in March, there are have been 38,855 Utahns who have contracted the virus. The total number of cases described as “recovered” has grown to 25,905.

Also, among the 2,076 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,642 are termed as recovered. The five deaths reported in the local district include three in Cache County and two in Box Elder county.

There are eight COVID patients from the district who are currently hospitalized, seven from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

As of Tuesday, there have been 286 COVID-19 deaths in Utah during the pandemic, that is five more than Monday.

Utah has averaged 541 new cases the last seven days. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.7 percent.

There was an increase of 4,651 tests from Monday and the total tested in Utah in more than four months is 514,509.

In Idaho there are 18,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths. There have 45 positive tests in Franklin County with six positives in Bear Lake County and eight in Oneida County.