Utah State has league-best 132 Mountain West Scholar-Athlete honors

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State led all institutions in the Mountain West with 132 Scholar-Athlete honors spread among 111 student-athletes as the conference announced MW Scholar-Athlete awards on Tuesday. USU’s total was part of a league-record 1,023 student-athletes recognized.

The Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Award is one of the highest academic honors bestowed by the conference. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least two academic terms at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better, and participated in varsity competition in a Mountain West sponsored sport.

Women’s track & field represented the largest number of those recognized among Utah State’s 132, with 24 honorees. Men’s track & field followed with 22 recipients, while women’s cross country had 15. Soccer recorded 14 awards, followed by men’s cross country and volleyball with 11 apiece, football with eight, softball with seven, men’s and women’s basketball each with five, women’s tennis with four and men’s tennis and golf each with three.

Utah State’s 132 Mountain West Scholar-Athlete honors led the league, followed by New Mexico with 128, and Boise State with 125. Fresno State was next with 113, followed by Wyoming (107), Nevada (92), UNLV (92), Colorado State (82), San José State (67), Air Force (65) and San Diego State (55). Hawai’i and Colorado College rounded out the list with 13 and 10 scholar-athletes, as affiliate members in football and women’s soccer, respectively.

In addition to leading the league in overall numbers, Utah State had the most individuals honored among schools in the MW in six sports, including women’s track & field (24), men’s track & field (22), women’s cross country (15), men’s cross country (11), volleyball (11) and men’s basketball (5).

Utah State had a total of 25 student-athletes on the list with a 4.0 grade point average during the 2019-20 academic year.

During the 2019-20 academic year, Utah State had a total of 319 student-athletes earn academic all-Mountain West honors and/or the Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Award.

Men’s Basketball (5)

Justin Bean, Jr., 3.52, Kinesiology

Diogo Brito, Sr., 3.86, Human Movement Science

Trevin Dorius, So., 3.56, Management

Brock Miller, Jr., 3.53, Business Administration

Abel Porter, Grad., 3.53, Master’s: Human Resources

Women’s Basketball (5)

Leah Dougherty, Jr., 3.88, Health Education & Promotion

Emma Dudley, So., 3.69, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Taylor Franson, RS So., 3.65, Journalism and English

Steph Gorman, So., 3.77, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Emmie Harris, Jr., 3.60, Biology

Men’s Cross Country (11)

Bridger Altice, Fr., 3.88, Electrical Engineering

Haydon Cooper, Jr., 3.62, Mechanical Engineering

Mark Crandall, So,, 3.96, Human Resource Management

Dallin Farnsworth, Grad., 3.71, Master’s: Business Administration

Caleb Garnica, So., 3.56, Mechanical Engineering

Adam Hendrickson, Sr., 3.83, Master’s: Instructional Technology & Learning Sciences

Stokton Smith, Jr., 4.0, Management Information Systems

Spencer Stutz, Fr., 3.83, Mechanical Engineering

Jakob Tew, Jr., 3.87, Graphic Design

J.D. Thorne, Sr., 3.75, International Business

James Withers, Sr., 3.55, Human Biology

Women’s Country (15)

Rae Bedke-Hillis, Jr., 3.67, Finance

Bailey Brinkerhoff, Fr., 3.79, Psychology

Ali Bybee , Fr., 3.70, Exploratory

Karlie Callahan, Fr., 3.88, Residential Landscape Design

Hannah Dutson, Jr., 3.71, Exercise Science

Josie Givens, Sr., 3.60, Communication Disorders and Deaf Education

Madi Hess, Fr., 3.96, Elementary Education

Reagan Hoopes, Fr., 4.0, Computer Science

Abby Jensen , Fr., 4.0, Management Information Systems

Jenny Seas, Fr., 3.96, Nursing

Taylor Smart, Fr., 4.0, Outdoor Product Design & Development

Arianna Steiner , Fr., 3.53, Pre-Physical Therapy

Katie Struthers-Haviland, Jr., 3.88, Residential Landscape Design

Madison Taylor , So., 3.76, Journalism

Megan Terry, Fr., 4.0, Exploratory

Football (8)

Travis Boman, Sr., 3.85, Biology

Connor Coles, Jr., 3.64, Political Science

Taylor Compton, Sr., 3.82, Technology Systems

Chandler Dolphin, Jr., 3.50, Marketing

Chase Nelson, Sr., 3.84, Biology

Brandon Pada, Sr., 3.72, Sociology and Political Science

Simon Thompson, Fr., 3.62, Exploratory

Jacoby Wildman, Grad., 3.50, Master’s: Business Administration

Golf (3)

Gabe Hunter, Fr., 3.75, Psychology

Cameron Tucker, So., 3.91, Political Science

Cooper Wayment, RS Fr., 4.0, Finance

Soccer (14)

Megan Astle, Fr., 4.0, Exercise Science

Sid Barlow, Fr., 4.0, Exercise Science

Mealii Enos, Sr., 4.0, Special Education & Communicative Disorders and Deaf Education

Jordan Foraker, So., 3.86, Civil Engineering

Taylor Garza-Freeman, Jr., 3.89, Social Work

Maya Lorenzana, Fr., 3.80, Nursing

Amber Marshall, Jr., 3.69, Exercise Science

Marli Niederhauser, So., 3.88, Social Work

Rachel Noel, So., 3.65, Exercise Science

Sara Noel-Taylor, So., 3.97, Accounting

Kristin Rhees, Fr., 3.86, Exploratory

Alecia Robinson, Sr., 3.93, Technology Systems

Christiane Sundstrom, Fr., 4.0, Economics

Paige Moser-Tews, Jr., 3.96, Exercise Science

Softball (7)

Kennedy Hira, Jr., 3.60, Business Administration

Makenzie Macfarlane, Fr., 3.75, Kinesiology

Mazie Macfarlane, Fr., 3.57, Marketing

Leah Molina, Jr., 3.92, Psychology

Stephanie Reed, Jr., 3.54, Kinesiology

Tyler Thornton, Fr., 3.55, Kinesiology

Kapri Toone, So., 3.80, Kinesiology

Men’s Tennis (3)

Felipe Acosta, Jr., 3.95, International Business

Christian Holmes, Fr., 3.84, Mechanical Engineering

Javier Ruiz, Fr., 3.71, Pre-Business

Women’s Tennis (4)

Gabrielle Dekkers, So., 3.67, International Business

Renata Lombera, Fr., 3.61, International Business and Finance

Carolina Millan, Fr., 3.59, Outdoor Product Design & Development

Lucy Octave, Sr., 3.51, Marketing and Economics

Men’s Track & Field (22)

Bridger Altice, Fr., 3.88, Electrical Engineering

Skyler Andam, So., 3.61, Pre-Physical Therapy

Heston Andersen, Fr., 3.70, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Josh Barclay, Jr., 3.75, Finance

Haydon Cooper, Jr., 3.62, Mechanical Engineering

Mark Crandall, So,, 3.96, Human Resource Management

Spencer Eldridge, So., 3.68, Mechanical Engineering

Porter Ellis, Fr., 3.66, Biological Engineering

Dallin Farnsworth, Grad., 3.71, Master’s: Business Administration

Dan Fleming, Grad., 4.0, PhD: Family and Human Development

Caleb Garnica, So., 3.56, Mechanical Engineering

Thomas Heaps, Fr., 3.69, Mechanical Engineering

Adam Hendrickson, Sr., 3.83, Master’s: Instructional Technology & Learning Sciences

Justin Hodges, Fr., 3.96, Human Development and Family Studies

Mikhail Kidd, So., 3.54, Residential Landscape Design

Chandler Obray, So., 3.65, Accounting

Stokton Smith, Jr., 4.0, Management Information Systems

Spencer Stutz, Fr., 3.83, Mechanical Engineering

Jakob Tew, Jr., 3.87, Graphic Design

J.D. Thorne, Sr., 3.75, International Business

Camren Todd, Fr., 4.0, Civil Engineering

Josh Wintch, Fr., 3.94, Biological Engineering

Women’s Track & Field (24)

Rae Bedke-Hillis, Jr., 3.67, Finance

Kayla Butterfield, Fr., 3.57, Psychology

Ali Bybee, Fr., 3.70, Exploratory

Karlie Callahan, Fr., 3.88, Residential Landscape Design

Kennedy Clement, Jr., 3.88, Health Science

Hannah Dutson, Jr., 3.71, Exercise Science

Elli Eastmond, Sr., 3.96, Physical Education Teaching

Audrey Garrett, Sr., 4.0, Family Life Studies

Abigail Gray, Fr., 4.0, Dietetics

Reagan Hoopes, Fr., 4.0, Computer Science

Mariah Jenkins, Fr., 3.85, Pre-Business

Abby Jensen, Fr., 4.0, Management Information Systems

Hannah Lybbert, Fr., 4.0, Exploratory

Claire Mantz, Fr., 3.90, Mechanical Engineering

Erin McQuillen, Fr., 4.0, Exploratory

Jensen Mosman, Sr., 3.63, Physical and Sport Education

Cierra Simmons-Mecham, Sr., 3.84, Dietetics

Taylor Smart, Fr., 4.0, Outdoor Product Design & Development

Arianna Steiner, Fr., 3.53, Pre-Physical Therapy

Katie Struthers-Haviland, Jr., 3.88, Residential Landscape Design

Madison Taylor, So., 3.76, Journalism

Megan Terry, Fr., 4.0, Exploratory

Kailey Welch, Fr., 3.73, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Michala Zilkey, Sr., 3.75, Exercise Science

Volleyball (11)

Kelee Call, Jr., 4.0, Health Education & Promotion

Heidi Carpenter, Sr., 3.79, Integrated Studies

Hailey Cuff, Fr., 3.84, Psychology

Bailey Downing, Jr., 3.76, Health Education & Promotion

Grace DuBay, Fr., 4.0, Pre-Physical Therapy

Cassandra DuBose, RS So., 3.94, Biological Engineering

Izzie Belnap, Sr., 3.68, Exercise Science

Corinne Larsen, So., 3.86, Global Communications

Madi Shepherd, Grad., 4.0, Master of Public Health

Elle Nesbitt, Jr., 4.0, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Autumn Spafford, So., 3.66, Exploratory