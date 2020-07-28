Utah State has league-best 132 Mountain West Scholar-Athlete honors

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State led all institutions in the Mountain West with 132 Scholar-Athlete honors spread among 111 student-athletes as the conference announced MW Scholar-Athlete awards on Tuesday. USU’s total was part of a league-record 1,023 student-athletes recognized.
The Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Award is one of the highest academic honors bestowed by the conference. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least two academic terms at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better, and participated in varsity competition in a Mountain West sponsored sport.
Women’s track & field represented the largest number of those recognized among Utah State’s 132, with 24 honorees. Men’s track & field followed with 22 recipients, while women’s cross country had 15. Soccer recorded 14 awards, followed by men’s cross country and volleyball with 11 apiece, football with eight, softball with seven, men’s and women’s basketball each with five, women’s tennis with four and men’s tennis and golf each with three.
Utah State’s 132 Mountain West Scholar-Athlete honors led the league, followed by New Mexico with 128, and Boise State with 125. Fresno State was next with 113, followed by Wyoming (107), Nevada (92), UNLV (92), Colorado State (82), San José State (67), Air Force (65) and San Diego State (55). Hawai’i and Colorado College rounded out the list with 13 and 10 scholar-athletes, as affiliate members in football and women’s soccer, respectively.
In addition to leading the league in overall numbers, Utah State had the most individuals honored among schools in the MW in six sports, including women’s track & field (24), men’s track & field (22), women’s cross country (15), men’s cross country (11), volleyball (11) and men’s basketball (5).
Utah State had a total of 25 student-athletes on the list with a 4.0 grade point average during the 2019-20 academic year.
During the 2019-20 academic year, Utah State had a total of 319 student-athletes earn academic all-Mountain West honors and/or the Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Award.
Men’s Basketball (5)
Justin Bean, Jr., 3.52, Kinesiology
Diogo Brito, Sr., 3.86, Human Movement Science
Trevin Dorius, So., 3.56, Management
Brock Miller, Jr., 3.53, Business Administration
Abel Porter, Grad., 3.53, Master’s: Human Resources
Women’s Basketball (5)
Leah Dougherty, Jr., 3.88, Health Education & Promotion
Emma Dudley, So., 3.69, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science
Taylor Franson, RS So., 3.65, Journalism and English
Steph Gorman, So., 3.77, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science
Emmie Harris, Jr., 3.60, Biology
Men’s Cross Country (11)
Bridger Altice, Fr., 3.88, Electrical Engineering
Haydon Cooper, Jr., 3.62, Mechanical Engineering
Mark Crandall, So,, 3.96, Human Resource Management
Dallin Farnsworth, Grad., 3.71, Master’s: Business Administration
Caleb Garnica, So., 3.56, Mechanical Engineering
Adam Hendrickson, Sr., 3.83, Master’s: Instructional Technology & Learning Sciences
Stokton Smith, Jr., 4.0, Management Information Systems
Spencer Stutz, Fr., 3.83, Mechanical Engineering
Jakob Tew, Jr., 3.87, Graphic Design
J.D. Thorne, Sr., 3.75, International Business
James Withers, Sr., 3.55, Human Biology
Women’s Country (15)
Rae Bedke-Hillis, Jr., 3.67, Finance
Bailey Brinkerhoff, Fr., 3.79, Psychology
Ali Bybee , Fr., 3.70, Exploratory
Karlie Callahan, Fr., 3.88, Residential Landscape Design
Hannah Dutson, Jr., 3.71, Exercise Science
Josie Givens, Sr., 3.60, Communication Disorders and Deaf Education
Madi Hess, Fr., 3.96, Elementary Education
Reagan Hoopes, Fr., 4.0, Computer Science
Abby Jensen , Fr., 4.0, Management Information Systems
Jenny Seas, Fr., 3.96, Nursing
Taylor Smart, Fr., 4.0, Outdoor Product Design & Development
Arianna Steiner , Fr., 3.53, Pre-Physical Therapy
Katie Struthers-Haviland, Jr., 3.88, Residential Landscape Design
Madison Taylor , So., 3.76, Journalism
Megan Terry, Fr., 4.0, Exploratory
Football (8)
Travis Boman, Sr., 3.85, Biology
Connor Coles, Jr., 3.64, Political Science
Taylor Compton, Sr., 3.82, Technology Systems
Chandler Dolphin, Jr., 3.50, Marketing
Chase Nelson, Sr., 3.84, Biology
Brandon Pada, Sr., 3.72, Sociology and Political Science
Simon Thompson, Fr., 3.62, Exploratory
Jacoby Wildman, Grad., 3.50, Master’s: Business Administration
Golf (3)
Gabe Hunter, Fr., 3.75, Psychology
Cameron Tucker, So., 3.91, Political Science
Cooper Wayment, RS Fr., 4.0, Finance
Soccer (14)
Megan Astle, Fr., 4.0, Exercise Science
Sid Barlow, Fr., 4.0, Exercise Science
Mealii Enos, Sr., 4.0, Special Education & Communicative Disorders and Deaf Education
Jordan Foraker, So., 3.86, Civil Engineering
Taylor Garza-Freeman, Jr., 3.89, Social Work
Maya Lorenzana, Fr., 3.80, Nursing
Amber Marshall, Jr., 3.69, Exercise Science
Marli Niederhauser, So., 3.88, Social Work
Rachel Noel, So., 3.65, Exercise Science
Sara Noel-Taylor, So., 3.97, Accounting
Kristin Rhees, Fr., 3.86, Exploratory
Alecia Robinson, Sr., 3.93, Technology Systems
Christiane Sundstrom, Fr., 4.0, Economics
Paige Moser-Tews, Jr., 3.96, Exercise Science
Softball (7)
Kennedy Hira, Jr., 3.60, Business Administration
Makenzie Macfarlane, Fr., 3.75, Kinesiology
Mazie Macfarlane, Fr., 3.57, Marketing
Leah Molina, Jr., 3.92, Psychology
Stephanie Reed, Jr., 3.54, Kinesiology
Tyler Thornton, Fr., 3.55, Kinesiology
Kapri Toone, So., 3.80, Kinesiology
Men’s Tennis (3)
Felipe Acosta, Jr., 3.95, International Business
Christian Holmes, Fr., 3.84, Mechanical Engineering
Javier Ruiz, Fr., 3.71, Pre-Business
Women’s Tennis (4)
Gabrielle Dekkers, So., 3.67, International Business
Renata Lombera, Fr., 3.61, International Business and Finance
Carolina Millan, Fr., 3.59, Outdoor Product Design & Development
Lucy Octave, Sr., 3.51, Marketing and Economics
Men’s Track & Field (22)
Bridger Altice, Fr., 3.88, Electrical Engineering
Skyler Andam, So., 3.61, Pre-Physical Therapy
Heston Andersen, Fr., 3.70, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science
Josh Barclay, Jr., 3.75, Finance
Haydon Cooper, Jr., 3.62, Mechanical Engineering
Mark Crandall, So,, 3.96, Human Resource Management
Spencer Eldridge, So., 3.68, Mechanical Engineering
Porter Ellis, Fr., 3.66, Biological Engineering
Dallin Farnsworth, Grad., 3.71, Master’s: Business Administration
Dan Fleming, Grad., 4.0, PhD: Family and Human Development
Caleb Garnica, So., 3.56, Mechanical Engineering
Thomas Heaps, Fr., 3.69, Mechanical Engineering
Adam Hendrickson, Sr., 3.83, Master’s: Instructional Technology & Learning Sciences
Justin Hodges, Fr., 3.96, Human Development and Family Studies
Mikhail Kidd, So., 3.54, Residential Landscape Design
Chandler Obray, So., 3.65, Accounting
Stokton Smith, Jr., 4.0, Management Information Systems
Spencer Stutz, Fr., 3.83, Mechanical Engineering
Jakob Tew, Jr., 3.87, Graphic Design
J.D. Thorne, Sr., 3.75, International Business
Camren Todd, Fr., 4.0, Civil Engineering
Josh Wintch, Fr., 3.94, Biological Engineering
Women’s Track & Field (24)
Rae Bedke-Hillis, Jr., 3.67, Finance
Kayla Butterfield, Fr., 3.57, Psychology
Ali Bybee, Fr., 3.70, Exploratory
Karlie Callahan, Fr., 3.88, Residential Landscape Design
Kennedy Clement, Jr., 3.88, Health Science
Hannah Dutson, Jr., 3.71, Exercise Science
Elli Eastmond, Sr., 3.96, Physical Education Teaching
Audrey Garrett, Sr., 4.0, Family Life Studies
Abigail Gray, Fr., 4.0, Dietetics
Reagan Hoopes, Fr., 4.0, Computer Science
Mariah Jenkins, Fr., 3.85, Pre-Business
Abby Jensen, Fr., 4.0, Management Information Systems
Hannah Lybbert, Fr., 4.0, Exploratory
Claire Mantz, Fr., 3.90, Mechanical Engineering
Erin McQuillen, Fr., 4.0, Exploratory
Jensen Mosman, Sr., 3.63, Physical and Sport Education
Cierra Simmons-Mecham, Sr., 3.84, Dietetics
Taylor Smart, Fr., 4.0, Outdoor Product Design & Development
Arianna Steiner, Fr., 3.53, Pre-Physical Therapy
Katie Struthers-Haviland, Jr., 3.88, Residential Landscape Design
Madison Taylor, So., 3.76, Journalism
Megan Terry, Fr., 4.0, Exploratory
Kailey Welch, Fr., 3.73, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science
Michala Zilkey, Sr., 3.75, Exercise Science
Volleyball (11)
Kelee Call, Jr., 4.0, Health Education & Promotion
Heidi Carpenter, Sr., 3.79, Integrated Studies
Hailey Cuff, Fr., 3.84, Psychology
Bailey Downing, Jr., 3.76, Health Education & Promotion
Grace DuBay, Fr., 4.0, Pre-Physical Therapy
Cassandra DuBose, RS So., 3.94, Biological Engineering
Izzie Belnap, Sr., 3.68, Exercise Science
Corinne Larsen, So., 3.86, Global Communications
Madi Shepherd, Grad., 4.0, Master of Public Health
Elle Nesbitt, Jr., 4.0, Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science
Autumn Spafford, So., 3.66, Exploratory