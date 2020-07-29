Boy hospitalized after bike-vehicle crash

LOGAN — A teenage boy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon. The 12-year-old was riding his bike near Mount Logan Middle School when he rode in front of a vehicle.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said the boy was riding on 1000 N. and attempting to turn left onto 200 E. when he turned in front of a car traveling south.

Officers report the car hit the boy, throwing him from his bike. He was conscious and alert when paramedics transported him to the hospital.

Simmons said, fortunately the boy was wearing a helmet that prevented more serious injuries.

It is believed the boy failed to follow traffic signals and pulled in front of the car that had the right-of-way.

Simmons said he received an update Wednesday morning, reporting the boy had only minor injuries and is expected to make a quick recovery.

will@cvradio.com