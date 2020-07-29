December 22, 1948 – July 24, 2020 (age 71)

Don Bartlett Hammond Jr., age 71, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

Don was born December 22, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Bart and Betty Hammond. The family settled in San Bernardino, California where Don graduated from Pacific High School and University of California-Riverside with degrees in Biology and German.

He met and married his beautiful sweetheart Mary on February 10, 1979 in the St. George Temple for time and all eternity.

They built a home and raised their children in Eagar, Arizona where Don taught second grade for 30 years. Learning was a passion of Don’s that he instilled in his students as they studied dinosaurs, rocks and folk tales.

Don loved watching and playing sports, especially golf. He enjoyed being outside with his family and friends. Many family vacations were spent visiting extended family as well as different National Parks.

His family fondly remembers his love of music and sense of humor. He would often change the lyrics of his favorite songs to entertain those around him.

He was welcomed home by his loving parents and is survived by wife, Mary; children Jacob (Meredith) Hammond, Caleb (Marie) Hammond, Jess (Savannah) Hammond, Hannah (Andrew) Cobabe and Jean Hammond; siblings Heidi (Chris) Olsen, Jennifer Himes, Bill (Marsha) Hammond, Walter (Jill) Hammond, as well as 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be buried in Providence, Utah on Friday, July 31, 2020. The family would like to thank Williamsburg staff and Atlas Hospice for their kind service given to Don and Mary.

