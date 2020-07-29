October 27, 1940 ~ July 13, 2020 (age 79)



Edwin Luaine Hunsaker, 79, son of Perry and Ruth Hunsaker, died July 13, 2020, after being infected with COVID-19.

Luaine graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Weber State College before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, for a job with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Phoenix.

He married Betty Lou Hixson in April 1960. Luaine and Betty were parents of five children: Tamra (Mrs. John Flournoy) of Lago Vista, Texas; Mysti (Mrs. Tracy Arnold) of Buckeye, Arizona; Tayne Hunsaker of Midvale, Utah; Sholette Hunsaker of Peoria, Arizona; and West Hunsaker of Anthem, Arizona. They were foster parents in the Indian Placement Program and have a foster daughter, Lily Stanley, of Kayenta, Arizona.

Luaine was a “doer” and excelled in almost everything he did. He started his career as a cartographic draftsman and advanced to technical Illustrator, graphic designer, art director at Harris Corp., and finally at the Kennedy Space Center. Eventually he joined his wife in an ad agency serving Brevard County.

His greatest joy was his family and he encouraged them as they became a singing family that toured the “Space Coast” and appeared on TV in Daytona Beach. It was an exciting time until the girls left for college and his business started to take off.

Luaine, now called Ed, was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was Young Men’s president in Florida and over the Explorer Scouts. He got a Sea Scout charter and so began an adventure the boys will never forget. He set up scuba diving lessons and the boys became certified SCUBA divers. An old fishing boat was donated and rebuilt. The boys’ outings included trips to the Florida Keys where they explored the reefs.

His enthusiasm was contagious as he held other callings: Elder Quorum president, member of the Seventy, ward mission leader, and when called to serve as stake mission president over the newly created Cocoa Stake, he was set apart by Paul H. Dunn. To each calling he gave his all, touching the hearts of many and bringing the gospel into their lives. He loved people with all his heart and they knew it. Many souls were brought into the church as the entire ward caught the spirit of missionary work.

Luaine contracted COVID-19 while a resident in a nursing home. Because of COVID-19 family members were not allowed at his bedside in person, but a touching Zoom meeting was set up and each family member expressed their love and appreciation. They sang his favorite song from the past and West told his dad it was okay to go, they would take care of mom, and Luaine slipped away peacefully.

Luaine is survived by his wife, Betty; his children and their spouses; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Bott, Malad, Idaho; and Rebecca Carver, Plain City, Utah; brother, Harvey Hunsaker Redmond, Washington; step-mother, Julia Hunsaker; sister, Lisa Price; and brothers, Alvin Hunsaker of Honeyville, Utah; and Rex Hunsaker of California.

Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

A Facebook page for Ed Hunsaker descendants, family, and dear friends has been set up for those who would like to view, add stories, or share remembrances.