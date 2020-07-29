Heidi Lynn Stevens Bentley

June 23, 1982 – July 24, 2020 (age 38)

Our beloved mother’s life was taken to soon.

She was born in Logan, Utah and raised in Millville, Utah, she was the child of Dean and Tammy Stevens. Her siblings were Melissa, Curtis, Julie, Michael, Daniel, Ryan.

She married Mathew Bentley, then had Kamden, Peyton, and Chase. Later got divorced, but a couple days after, she was shot by her ex-husband Mathew.

She was an amazing person and mother. Everyone loved her. She went to school to become a nurse, sadly, she did not make it to take her state test.

She is very well loved by friends, family, co-workers, and more. We all are going to miss her very much. She was so kind and always was there for us. She always made us smile even when we didn’t want to. She was the best listener and shoulder to cry on. We’re all so grateful to of had her in our lives. She was so kind and caring to everyone. She was the best mom and friend that anyone could ask for. This was written by her daughter.

We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to all who have worked and did service in any way.

There will be a private family viewing held Saturday August 1, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 noon in the Millville Cemetery, 325 East 100 North, Millville, Utah.

