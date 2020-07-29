November 8, 1958 – July 29, 2020 (age 62)

Janet Ellis Maw, 62, of Logan, Utah, passed away on July 29, 2020 after a long battle with chronic illness.

Janet was born to LeGrande and Marilyn Ellis on November 8, 1958 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Janet spent her childhood in Logan, Utah and was a graduate of Logan High School where she excelled academically and with drill team.

She graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics Education and Cum Laude honors. During this time she took great satisfaction in her service as the LDSSA Inter-chapter president for all campus sororities.

After graduation, Janet began her career in teaching and touched the lives of countless middle school and high school students through her work in schools across Northern Utah. Her commitment to lifelong learning was one of example, as she returned to school to complete an endorsement in English as Second Language and worked towards a Master’s Degree in Education after raising three children.

Janet is survived by her sons Ryan Maw (Carly), Dallin Maw (Ashley), and Jaden (Kelsie), grandson (Greyson and Daxton), granddaughters (Finley, Campbell, Hensley, and Holland) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents (LeGrande and Marilyn), brother (Brent Ellis), and sister (Julie Haycock). She is survived by her sister LuAnn (Tom Willmore) as well as brothers Clark (Shannon), Scott, and Jason (Jessica), Lance (Haycock).

Janet maintained a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and we look forward to seeing her again without the encumbrances of mortality.

Based on the recent circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our friends and family. We encourage everyone to follow the Utah and the CDC mask and social distancing guidelines.

Funeral services will be held at the Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah but will be limited in attendance to only family members.

Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. We also understand those that cannot attend based on travel restrictions and those at high risk.

For those that cannot attend, condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.