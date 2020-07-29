LeOla Campbell Dahle Gallegos graduated from this life with honors and was reunited with her eternal companion Aciel “Ace” S. Dahle on the morning of Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the age of 84.

LeOla was born in Weston, Idaho, on a very rainy day, October 29, 1935. She is the 4th of 5 children born in the family of Charles “Reed” and Lila (Day) Campbell.

She had a close bond with her siblings LaReeda, (twins) Rheo and Theo and her younger brother Fred. After her mother, Lila, passed away in 1954, her father Reed remarried Lucille Fife in the beginning of 1955. She brought to their marriage 2 sons, Dennis and Ron Anderson Campbell, who Reed adopted shortly after.

She was grateful for the uniting of this marriage, she was close to Lucille and considered her as a mother and Dennis and Ron her brothers.

LeOla graduated in 1955 from West Side High School in Dayton, Idaho. She was a part of the Marching Corps (Drill Team), Pep Club and Choir. “Go Mom”

They were united in Marriage on August 20, 1955 at her parents’ home in Dayton, Idaho. They had 3 children Brent Ace, Brenda Kim (Nelson) and Tina. On June 26, 1970, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple. From that day forward they became an eternal family. Even though they later divorced their temple sealing remained.

She was remarried to Roger Gallegos and through this marriage came one child Tonya Rogena. She helped raise his 2 children from his previous marriage. They later divorced.

LeOla was blessed with many gifts and talents. She was very artistic and creative with her hands, she was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed sewing many different items for herself, her family, friends as well as those who wanted to use her gifts and talents by hiring her services. She designed and created costumes for her Ward Road Shows, as well as participated in them. Often times, she created the designs from her own imagination and then made her own patterns. She was also a self taught artist who loved doing wall murals, drawing, but her favorite was oil painting. She had the ability to envision something in her mind and then create it.

She truly made home a fun place to be. Friends loved to come over and hang out there because they felt welcome and a part of the family.

LeOla had a genuine love for our Heavenly Father and Savior. She loved to listen to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, was an avid reader of the scriptures, and loved to bear her testimony to those she met.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in a variety of calling such as: Primary President, Relief Society Secretary, Visiting Teacher Supervisor, Young Women Baseball Coach, also together LeOla and Ace taught the youth how to Ball Room Dance.

They were incredible dance partners. When LeOla and Ace, had a date night they often times attended church dances. Couples would remove themselves from off the dance floor, just to watch them do the Jitterbug.

Our Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother was an endearing woman. She enjoyed family gatherings, especially picnics at the parks, where you would find her holding and hugging and kissing on the grandchildren. She realized even more the last weeks of her life just how important family is. She said over and over “Family is everything. Family is truly everything”.

LeOla was an easy person to love. Everyone she met loved her. She always tried to see the good in everyone.

Leola was young at heart. She loved to laugh. She loved a good joke and was known to play pranks and have food fights.

Thank you so much for loving and taking care of us. Though you are not here you won’t be forgotten. Mom, your family loves you very much and you will be greatly missed, so until we meet again we will hold you in our hearts.

Surviving are her loving children, 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, sister Rheo (Bill) Dewey and brother Ron (Connie) Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her eternal companion Aciel, parents Reed, Lila and Lucille, brothers Fred and Dennis; sisters LaReeda, Theo and Luinda Anderson White.

Because of the present circumstances of the pandemic masks are required along with Social Distancing for both days.

A visitation will be held by invitation only on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.

A celebration of her life will be held in her honor for her immediate family only on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Interment, Weston Cemetery in Weston, Idaho.

LeOla’s family wishes to thank all of her doctors, nurses, in- home care, friends, neighbors, Bishops and ward members, for their loving acts of service during her life’s journey here.

A special thanks to those who came in and administered the sacrament to her at her home. She looked forward to their coming and their conversations.

A special thanks to her recent Physical, OCT, and Speech Therapists, who helped her during her last weeks on earth. Scott, Mike and Katie, thank you so much. She appreciated all the help, time and care you gave to her.

Due to the sudden death of our loving mother LeOla, the family would appreciate financial assistance with the funeral in lieu of flowers. Thank you very much.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.