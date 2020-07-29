Leon Perkins Johnson, 91, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 peacefully at his home in Mantua, Utah with his family by his side.

Leon was born November 18, 1928 and grew up in Mantua, Utah. His parents were Ernest Edgar and Marina Perkins Johnson. Leon was the fourth living child of Ernest and Marina. His mother, Marina, passed away 44 days after the birth of his youngest sister Charlene. Leon was five years old.

His father Ernest later married Ruth Burkland. Ruth was “Mom” to Leon. He was raised by these two incredible parents.

Leon attended Mantua Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High, Box Elder High School and graduated from Utah State University.

He served his country in the Korean War in the Navy on the USS Bradford.

Leon met and married Treva Harper on August 21, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple.

He was an Educator-School Teacher, Box Elder School Counselor and was head of the High School Counseling Department at Box Elder School, also the District Elementary Psychologist and a Dairy Farmer. Leon and Treva opened L&T Campground as well as a craft business with original country furniture.

Leon’s most loved profession was Father and Grandfather.

Treva passed away on June 13, 2015. He later met and married Doris O. Dixon on January 13, 2017.

Surviving are his wife Doris; children: Jana Johnson (Bob) Stockdale; Paula Johnson (Rick) Russell; Tamara Johnson (Scott) Larkin; Harper Leon (Janis Coleman) Johnson; Rebecca Johnson; 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and sister Arletta Johnson Jensen.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Treva, grandson Kristopher Gary Baron, siblings: Ernest Edger Jr., Edna Morgan, Faye Hansen, Marva Empey, Charlene Weaver.

A viewing will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:30 – 7:00pm at Johnson Apple Orchard, 1038 North Main Street, Mantua, Utah. Services will follow at 7:15pm in the Johnson Apple Orchard please bring your own chair.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Mantua Cemetery, 350 West Center Street, Mantua, Utah with Military Honors Accorded.

Due to location being outdoors there will be ample room for social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.