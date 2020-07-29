Nibley man arrested after allegedly having sex with teen boy at local motel

Booking photo for Brody Coates (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Nibley man is in jail after allegedly having sex with an underage boy at a local motel. Brody Coates was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said officers began investigating Coates after the alleged victim, who lives in Brigham City, reported engaging in sex acts with the suspect at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites.

The victim told officers, he met Coates through a social networking and online dating app. The two allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photographs of each other before agreeing to meet.

According to jail booking records, Coates is being held on suspicion of committing forcible sodomy and enticing a minor over the internet, both felonies. He is being held on $70,000 bail, and will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon.

