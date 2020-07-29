Officials inspected over 32,000 boats to prevent spread of quagga mussels during July’s two biggest holidays

a 2017 photo of Nora Shelly, a trained technician stationed at the Hyrum State Park's front gate holds a rope infested with quagga and zebra mussels to show the impact the shelled critters can have on a lake.

SALT LAKE CITY — As the two biggest summer holidays have come and gone and as July comes to an end, Department of Wildlife Resources law enforcement officers and technicians have waged an all-out battle to prevent quagga mussels from spreading on Utah’s lakes and reservoirs.

During the Pioneer Day weekend, 15,709 boats were inspected statewide, and there were 367 hot-water decontamination’s from Friday to Sunday. Department of Wildlife Resources issued a total of 60 citations. Most of the citations were issued for failure to stop at an inspection station, and some were for infractions of state rules to prevent the spread of invasive species, like failing to pull drain plugs.

And before that, during the Fourth of July weekend, technicians inspected 16,497 boats and performed 322 hot-water decontaminations from Friday to Monday. DWR conservation officers issued approximately 55 citations. Again, most of the citations were issued for failure to stop at an inspection station, and some were for infractions of state rules.

“Even dealing with adjustments due to COVID-19 and staff shortages, our personnel have managed to perform an incredible amount of inspections and continue to work extremely hard to prevent quagga mussels from spreading from Lake Powell,” DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Operations Sgt. Krystal Tucker said. “But as evidenced by our citations, there are still individuals with watercraft who are traveling past open inspection stations.”

All motorists traveling by administrative checkpoints are required to stop to make sure they are complying with invasive species laws.

“Our goal is to stop the spread of invasive mussels in order to protect Utah’s waters, so they remain accessible to the public and continue to provide incredible recreational opportunities for everyone,” Tucker said. “We want to remind boaters and others with watercraft, including kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and other hand-launched vessels, they are required to stop at open inspection stations.”

Tucker said they want everyone to help and comply with restrictions in order to stop the spread of invasive mussels. There are more than 40 inspection stations located at various waterbodies, and along highways throughout Utah.