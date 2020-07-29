November 24, 1931 – July 27, 2020 (age 88)



Shirley Larsen Salvesen was born November 24, 1931 to Ephriam “Red” and Irene Pearl Call in Ririe, Idaho passed away peacefully in her sleep at her son’s home July 27, 2020. She was raised and educated in Ririe.

She married Gordan C. Salvesen November 9, 1950, they made their home in Downey, Idaho, where Shirley worked as the food service manager for Marsh Valley Hospital for 20 years.

Shirley was a member to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints and held multiple callings. She was also a gifted artist and wood worker making various crafts. She always said her family was her greatest joy.

She is survived by a sister DeEsta Rousey, children Lana (Doug) Balis, Rocky (Evie) Salvesen and Kurt Salvesen all of Downey, Idaho. 8 Grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-great-grandchildren

Preceding in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters, her husband, son and daughter, a son-in-law and grandson.

The family will hold a private memorial service followed by a burial at the Downey Cemetery.

Thank you for the compassionate service of Signature Hospice.

