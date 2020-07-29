August 29, 1941 – July 16, 2020 (age 78)

Thomas Delbert Nelson, beloved younger brother to Elaine Tolman, Ruth Nelson and Alice Ann Taylor of Honeyville, Utah, and Dean Nelson of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on July 16, 2020 after a valiant two-week battle in a Mesa, Arizona, hospital with COVID-19.

Delbert was born August 29, 1941, and raised on the family farm in Tucson, Arizona. He was born the youngest of 11 children of George Nelson and Alice Ann Kimball.

He received his law degree after graduating from the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, and lived and practiced law for over 50 years in Mesa, Arizona. He had just recently retired.

His sister, Ruth, had a terrible bout with the flu (possibly COVID-19 before it was officially diagnosed) last November, and she passed away December 6, 2019.

Their illness and sudden deaths were unexpected and we miss them very much. They were both giving, loving, unselfish individuals who were important in a lot of people’s lives, always helping out and caring for others.