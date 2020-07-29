Traffic delays expected on 100 East through September

Written by Charlie Schill
July 29, 2020

LOGAN – City officials are warning motorists traveling on 100 East St. to expect delays due to construction work starting today.

“Work to install a traffic signal will begin Wednesday, July 29 at the intersection of 300 South St. and 100 East St. in Logan,” according to Sam Odd, a city staff engineer. “That work is expected to continue through the end of September.”

The engineer explains that 100 East St. is a popular thoroughfare because it allows motorists to avoid traffic congestion on Main St.

Odd says that most of the work will take place on the shoulders of the road junction and behind the streets’ curbs and gutters.

There will be partial- and full-lane closures at times to accommodate the installation of the signal equipment, he adds. Motorists should also exercise caution because equipment and materials will be staged along the roadsides.

Odd also warns that bike lanes and on-street parking will be impacted throughout the duration of the construction project.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.