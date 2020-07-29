US officials OK eastern Idaho phosphate mine expansion

FILE - In this July 16, 2009, file photo, phosphate ore is dug up and transported from Monsanto Company's South Rasmussen Mine site near Soda Springs, Idaho. U.S. land managers have approved a final plan for expanding an open-pit phosphate mine in southeastern Idaho proposed by Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Company. The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, approved the project that's expected to keep about 600 workers employed for another three years at Simplot's existing Smokey Canyon Mine and Don Plant processing facility in Pocatello. (Bill Schaefer/The Idaho State Journal via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S land managers have approved a final plan for expanding an open-pit phosphate mine in southeastern Idaho proposed by the J.R. Simplot Company.

The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday approved the project that’s expected to keep about 600 workers employed for another three years at Simplot’s existing Smoky Canyon Mine and Don Plant processing facility east of Soda Springs and just west of Afton, Wyoming.

Phosphate mining is a major business in southeastern Idaho, where phosphate ore is turned into fertilizer needed by farmers to grow food. But the area also has more than a dozen federal Superfund sites requiring cleanup from past phosphate mining.