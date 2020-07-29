Utah registers lowest COVID-19 case count in a month and a half

LOGAN – With 339 positive COVID-19 tests the Utah Department of Health Wednesday checked in with the lowest daily case count since June 16.

Remember, it was 20 days ago, July 9, that Gov. Gary Herbert set August 1 as the date to drive Utah’s rolling seven-day average of cases to below 500. Including Wednesday’s numbers, the new seven-day average stands at 511.

Last week at this time the seven-day rolling average was 669 cases.

In the meantime, 25 new cases were reported in the Bear River Health District, 20 in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

To date there have been 2,101 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,790 in Cache County and 305 in Box Elder County with six in Rich County.

There are now 208 Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19 and the total of hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,324.

Since reporting began in March there are have been 39,194 Utahns who have contracted the virus. The total number of cases described as “recovered” has grown to 26,643.

Also, among the 2,101 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,665 are termed as recovered. The five deaths reported in the local district include three in Cache County and two in Box Elder county.

There are eight COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, seven from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

As of Wednesday there have been 292 COVID-19 deaths in Utah during the pandemic, that is six more than Tuesday.

There was an increase of 3,682 tests from Tuesday and the total tested in Utah in more than four months is 518,191.

In Idaho there are 19,222 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths. There have been 45 positive tests in Franklin County with six positives in Bear Lake County and eight in Oneida County.