Cache County School Board to vote on return-to-school plan

FILE - High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks. Teenage boy sitting at the school desk, looking away and thinking.

NORTH LOGAN – On June 29th, Gov. Gary Herbert and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson announced the state’s intentions to resume in-class instruction this fall. They gave school districts across the state one month to seek parent and student feedback while devising how to continue face-to-face instruction while also safeguarding student and faculty health amid an ongoing pandemic. Those plans were to be submitted no later than August 1. The Cache Board of Education outlined their plans during a board meeting on Tuesday, July 21, but opted to delay making a decision after parent feedback.

The school board will consider and vote on the 2020-2021 Reopening Plan tonight at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the district’s Professional Development Center, located at 2035 North 1200 East in North Logan. The public is invited to attend and masks are encouraged. The Board meeting will also be streamed live here: CCSD Board Meeting Live Stream.

“Over the last week, we have received a significant amount of feedback and input from parents and employees,” according to a statement released by the district on Thursday. “We appreciate the willingness of our community to share their concerns, as well as their support for the plan. We feel fortunate to live in a community that cares deeply about education.

“After careful consideration of the feedback we have received on our plan, and after exploring several different options for reopening, we plan to propose that we move forward with the plan much as it was presented last week.”

The school board’s presentation tonight is expected to focus primarily on the preparations the district has made to support the original School Reopening Plan. That plan gives two options for students: in-person instruction with classes operating as normally scheduled, or online school for students who are unable to attend. However, the online school option, the district says, will not include all of the same class options that students have for in-person instruction. Dual Language Immersion will also not be available for online learning.

The district’s plan calls for schools to open on August 20 with a daily Monday-Friday schedule to release 45 minutes early. Teachers will be available during that time to provide additional instruction for in-person and remote learning students.

The district also plans to make face masks available for every student, teacher and faculty member. Accommodations will be made for any who are unable to wear masks for medical or health reasons. Each school will monitor employees and students for symptoms of illness and send anyone home who appears to be symptomatic.

Enhanced cleaning by custodial crews will take place before, during and after the school day, with special attention given to frequently touched surfaces. The district is planning additional training for staff – as well as students and parents – about how to stay healthy when returning to school. If a dismissal is necessary because of an outbreak in a classroom, school or district wide, schools in the Cache County School District will continue to provide distance learning, using similar methods that were used last spring.