January 5, 1933 – July 26, 2020 (age 87)

Gilbert Ernest Richardson, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on July 26, 2020, in his home in Burley, Idaho, having lived life to the fullest.

Gib is survived by his loving wife, Janet Maurine Richardson and his daughters, LuAnn (Dan) Bean, Chris (Marty) Gray, Gina (Chad) Van Tassell, 16 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

Gib was born at home on January 5, 1933 in Smithfield, Utah to Richard Harper and Marian Vaughan Richardson. He was raised playing baseball and working on the family farm with his five siblings, Ila, Vaughan, Stan, Con, and Willa.

Gib married and was sealed to his childhood sweetheart and only love, Janet Maurine Chambers, August 11, 1953 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls, Idaho temple.

He was drafted into the Army and left August 19, 1953, leaving behind his new bride. He served at Fort Ord and Fort Benning before being stationed with the 1st Division (Big Red One) and 32nd Field Artillery in Aschaffenburg, Germany. After being honorably discharged in June 1955, the two love birds began raising their family together in Smithfield, Utah.

After 12 years of hard work with Cache Meadow Farm (and plenty of lemon custard ice cream for his daughters), he started a career with Del Monte and transferred to the new plant in Burley, Idaho in 1968. His family enjoyed their adventure in Idaho so much that they decided to make it their home.

Gib was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of his most memorable experiences were dancing with his sweetheart as youth at Gold & Green Balls and road shows, serving as ward clerk, and team teaching children with his wife in primary. Serving others brought joy to Gib’s life, and he was constantly on the lookout for those that could use his helping hand. He was known for his hard work and keeping the mood light and happy.

Gib was a family man if there ever was one. He was known for offering many “classes” to his grandchildren and rides on his old red tractor. He made everyone feel like they were his favorite and created long lasting bonds as he cheered them on in all their endeavors. Gib was recorded saying if he could leave one piece of advice to his great grandchildren, it would be to “Be Happy!” and said his secret to being happy is your attitude.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his great grand-daughter Emma, and his many loyal, four-legged friends.

A private family tribute of Gib’s life will be held at 11:00am Monday, August 3, 2020. Those wishing to view this service may access it by clicking here.

Military Rites and Interment will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Smithfield Cemetery, 300 East Center Street, Smithfield, Utah. Due to COVID-19, we ask that anyone attending services practice social distancing and wear masks.

We wish to express our appreciation and gratitude to all those doctors, nurses, aides, technicians, emergency technicians and housekeeping staff, as well as the many hospitals, rehabilitation, physical therapy and home healthcare facilities who graciously provided Gib with medical care, assistance, and kindness. Also for all the visits, phone calls and tokens of love extended from family and friends; you will forever hold a place in our hearts.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Morrison Funeral Home.