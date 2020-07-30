Jayson Dewey Gill passed away unexpectedly at 37 years old on July 27, 2020 in Sunset, Utah.

He leaves behind his children: Makaylie Brieshay Chavez, Dawson Jay Gill, Knox Vernon Gill, and Gunner Todd Gill; his parents Dewey (Jay) and Jeanette Harris Gill; his siblings: Ginger Ann Gill, Angela Sue (Paul) Livingston, Jealin Joyce (Jeremy) Dickamore, and Trinity Jeanette Gill; and his grandmother: Joyce C. Harris.

Jayson was born January 29, 1983 in Brigham City, Utah and lived the majority of his life in Northern Utah.

Jayson was full of life and he lived for his children. He was adored by his nieces and nephews. Jayson was a gifted mechanic, he could fix or build anything, and he was always willing to help.

Jayson had so many friends and told the best jokes. He loved nothing more than laughing with his loved ones.

Jayson we love you so much, we will cherish your memories and think of you everyday.

Funeral services will be handled by Rudd Funeral Home in Tremonton, Utah. There will be a graveside service held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at River View Cemetery, 175 East 1200 South, Elwood, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, funeral cost donations may be made via Venmo @jealin-dickamore.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rudd Funeral Home.