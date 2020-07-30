Logan mask mandate takes effect Saturday

Logan Mayor Holly Daines announced the implementation of her citywide mask mandate at an afternoon press conference today.

LOGAN – A citywide mandate making the wearing of face coverings mandatory for Logan residents and visitors will take effect Saturday.

The executive order signed by Mayor Holly Daines today applies to any individual over age five who is medically or psychologically able to tolerate a face covering.

The city ordinance stipulates that a face covering that completely covers the nose and mouth must be worn in “public areas where consistent social distancing of at least six feet is not possible, reasonable or prudent.”

At an afternoon press conference, Daines emphasized that enforcement of the mask mandate will be done primarily through corrective education and warnings.

“While a violation of this executive order can be cited administratively or criminally,” the mayor explained, “law enforcement (personnel) have been directed to provide a verbal reminder to people in violation of this order and only issue citations for repeated or egregious violations.”

Daines added that the executive order will expire in 30 days, but added that she is prepared to seek an extension from the Logan City Council if circumstances related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak are unchanged in late August.

With an authorization provided by Gov. Gary Herbert today, Logan has joined a handful of other local entities in Utah that have made the wearing of face coverings in public mandatory. Those entities are Salt Lake City and three Utah counties: Grand, Salt Lake and Summit.

While Herbert has been quick to grant such requests from local authorities, he has declined to impose a similar statewide mask mandate. In prepared remarks, Daines thanked the governor for his faith in local-level decision making.

Daines explained that her primary motive for seeking authorization for the mask mandate was to take a proactive step toward making local face covering guidelines consistent citywide since both the Logan City School District and Utah State University have already adopted similar policies.

The goal of the mandate, according to Daines, is help to continue the downward trend of positive COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District and to safely keep both industries and local businesses operating.

The executive order specifically mandates the wearing of face coverings both inside and outside of retail and public buildings as well as at public gatherings, indoor or outdoors, when social distancing is not possible.

Exceptions to the mask mandate include being outdoors when social distancing is easily maintained or for health or work-related reasons.

Logan Mayor Holly Daines’ Executive Order for Mandated Face Coverings

WHEREAS, pursuant to section 4 of Governor Gary R. Herbert’s Executive Order 2020-44, I, Holly H. Daines, Mayor of Logan have requested an exception to the Phased Guidelines for the

General Public and Business to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation, in order to mandate the wearing of face coverings in all areas open to the public within the City of Logan

when social distancing of at least six feet is not possible; and

WHEREAS, Governor Herbert has granted this requested exception to the City of Logan on July 30, 2020; and

WHEREAS, relating to Covid-19, I have declared a local state of emergency pursuant to the authority granted under Utah Code Ann. §53-2a-208 which grants me, as Chief Executive

Officer of the City of Logan, the authority to issue executive orders addressing said emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Holly H. Daines, Mayor of the City of Logan, hereby issue the following executive order:

1. Any individual within the City of Logan who is age five and over and able to medically or psychologically tolerate a face covering shall be required to wear a face covering that completely covers the nose and mouth in public areas where consistent social distancing of at least six feet is not possible, reasonable or prudent. Additional guidance can be found at https://www.loganutah.org/covid-19/index.php.

2. Enforcement will be done primarily through education and warnings, however, enforcement and penalty provisions for this order may be pursuant to Logan Administrative Enforcement Code §17.60 or Utah Code Ann. §76-8-317. While a violation of this executive order can be cited administratively or criminally, law enforcement has been directed to provide a verbal reminder to people in violation of this order and only cite for repeat or egregious violations.

3. This Executive Order takes effect August 1, 2020. This Executive Order will expire at 11:59 p.m. on August 30, 2020 unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing, and shall be re-evaluated as warranted.