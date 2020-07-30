Paul Platis

November 21, 1944 – July 25, 2020 (age 76)

In his own words: “Paul was removed due to kidney cancer and other complications. Thankfully no pain, but funny symptoms due to brain malfunctioning. Weird. I thought I controlled my brain. Your brain controls you and it really doesn’t know what the heck it is doing. It just does what it does.”

Our wonderful father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend was born in Price, Utah, to Gust (from Greece) and Matilda (from Austria) Platis, a twin and #12 of 13 children. He was drafted by the Army and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War from 1965-67.

Once home, he married Kathy Anhder in 1968 and had his first child, Jennifer. Paul graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Landscape Architecture in 1973. The family then moved to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where he worked for Alberta Provincial Parks, designing campgrounds and fish stations. He also formed his own landscaping business for a few years. In 1974, his second child, Matthew, was born. Paul lived and worked in Canada from 1973-1988 before returning to Logan, Utah.

He married Pauline Jonsson in 1992, had another son, Nathan, and lived in North Logan, Utah for the remainder of his life. Family mattered most to Paul, especially his children. (Be careful, be careful, be careful!)

Serving food, eating food, and making sure you were more than adequately fed, showed how much he loved you. He spent many hours lovingly preparing bountiful feasts, whether they were steaks, BBQ, deep fried turkey, or his beloved Greek cuisine. Following his mother’s example, Paul always made sure he had back up food, too, whether it was pizza, spaghetti, etc. There was always enough dessert as well, especially pies, including his infamous cranberry pie! You would always leave his house with more food than what you originally ate. During these gatherings, he would always want to play cards, and eat some more. He would always cheat with Greek Rummy (a Platis tradition), and then we would eat some more!

He also enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors. He loved to fish, hunt, and kayak. Paul especially enjoyed geology and prospecting for gold. A major highlight was swamping with Dave on a Grand Canyon raft trip.

Paul was a kind and gentle soul. He was a hard worker even if he disliked his job or the task assigned to him. Because of respect for others and his willingness to serve, he was respected at work and was someone others counted on. Although, in his own words, “I can spot a narcissist, sociopath, or bullcrapper. I have disassociated with them as it’s a waste of my time to talk to redundancy,” Paul was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Paul had a strong faith in God. Shortly after his cancer diagnosis, he was reading the Bible, looked up and exclaimed, “I finally get it!” Since that time, he has been at peace and looked forward to being reunited and rejoicing with those who preceded him in death: his parents, his brothers and sisters George, John, Nick, Helen, and Bessie, and with great anticipation, his grandson Dax (died at age 15).

Survivors (as Paul put it): his brothers and sisters Vange, Chris, Mary, Connie, Tom, Paulette, and Dean. Wife, Pauline, children, Jennifer (Justin Olsen), Matthew (Kristy), and Nathan. Grandchildren: Jillian, Logan, Jace and new baby Brinly Leia.

We love and think of you daily and will see you again!

Due to current circumstances and per Paul’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his grandson’s foundation to benefit students in need (Logan Schools Foundation, 101 West Center Street, Logan, UT, 84321), Gossner Cancer Clinic, or Community Nursing Services Senior Wish program.

The family would like to express our gratitude for all the medical professions who assisted Paul, especially Community Nursing Services Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Luzny, Dr. Richard Johnson, Dr. Jaden Evans. We would also like to give our deep heartfelt thanks to his sister-in-law, Barbara, who traveled from Canada and has spent the last three months graciously by his side.