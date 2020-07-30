Ride for the Fallen tentatively planned for August 29

LOGAN – The pandemic of 2020 has changed a lot of yearly charity events and fundraisers. One of the events seeing changes is the annual Michael J. Allred Ride for the Fallen, scheduled for August 29th. The motorcycle ride honors those who have fallen in service to our country.

Lee Crosby, an organizer of this year’s ride, says the plan now is to have the ride on August 29th.

“We’ve had great response from (Cache) County and the city,” Crosby said. “They seem to be pretty excited about it. We are going to make a decision about two weeks out whether we’re still going to go.

“We’ll coordinate with the local city, county and state to find out if it’s good to go. We feel that, at this point, we’re going to be on.”

The event almost came to an end a few years ago, but a veteran’s group of riders didn’t want to see that happen. Bruno Seward tells us more.

“We always said a couple years ago that we gave our word to the Allreds that we’d keep this ride going as long as they were okay with us doing it,” said Bruno Seward. “Even though we switched from the combat vets, we’re going to honor Michael’s service. Thank God there are men and women like him that go out. We live under the very blanket of freedom that they provide.”

The ride is tentatively scheduled for August 29th at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan.