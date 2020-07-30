March 11, 1948 – July 25, 2020 (age 72)

Steven Ray Nelson, 72, of Logan, Utah, passed away on July 25, 2020 in Island Park, Idaho from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Steve was born on March 11, 1948, in Soda Springs, Idaho to DeRay Henry Nelson and Beverly Ann Smith.

Steve graduated from Grace High School in 1966, and went on to attend Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho from 1966-1967.

Steve left college to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the East Central States Mission from 1967-1969. Up until his death he was an officiator at the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ.

He then worked for Utah State University in Logan, Utah from 1987, until his retirement in 2010, while also working at the Logan Top Stop Convenience Store until his death.

Steve was an avid motorcycle lover and died doing exactly what he loved. Steve also highly enjoyed John Wayne, guns, and Andy Griffith.

Steve is a proud father of 6 children: Brandon Nelson of Inkom, Idaho; Warren Nelson of Pocatello, Idaho; Boyd Nelson of Chubbuck, Idaho; Jeremy Nelson of Garland, Utah; Wade Nelson of Logan, Utah; Ashley Nelson of Brigham City, Utah.

He is survived by his 6 children; his twin sister Susan (Glenn) Pattie of Pocatello, Idaho; brothers, John (VeAnn) Nelson of Pahrump, Nevada; Bruce (Mary Lou) Nelson of Grace, Idaho; DeWynn (Kathy) Nelson of La Verkin, Utah; and his 9 grandchildren. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, DeRay and Beverly, and by his step-mother, Carolee Nelson.

He will be laid to rest in Grace, Idaho, next to his parents. A viewing will be held at the Grace Cemetery, South Main Street, Grace, Idaho on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30am with graveside services to follow shortly thereafter.

