Utah reaches 300 COVID-19 deaths, almost 5 months into pandemic

LOGAN – With the report Thursday of 502 new positive cases of coronavirus in Utah, it brought the rolling seven-day average to 508, closer to Gov. Gary Herbert’s stated goal of 500 by August 1, which is Saturday.

The Governor was asked Thursday about the progress and said he wasn’t ready to spike the ball, but admitted it was movement in the right direction.

When the Utah Department of Health reported the 100th Utah death from COVID-19, it was May 27, more than two months into the pandemic. Then 42 days later, July 8, the death total reached 200. Then Thursday of this week, 22 days later, UDOH reported the 300th COVID death.

In the meantime, 11 new cases were reported in the Bear River Health District, seven in Cache County and four in Box Elder County.

To date, there have been 2,112 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,798 in Cache County and 308 in Box Elder County with six in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,112 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,686 are termed as recovered. The five deaths reported in the local district include three in Cache County and two in Box Elder county.

There are nine COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, seven from Cache County and two from Box Elder County.

There are now 217 Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19 and the total of hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,346.

From the start of reporting in March there are have been 39,696 Utahns who have contracted the virus. The total number of cases described as “recovered” has grown to 27,261.

As mentioned, as of Thursday there have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Utah during the pandemic, that is nine more than Wednesday.

There was an increase of 6,176 tests from Wednesday and the total tested in Utah in nearly five months is 524,367.

In Idaho there are 19,679 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths. There have been 45 positive tests in Franklin County with six positives in Bear Lake County and eight in Oneida County.