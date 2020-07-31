A 6th COVID-19 death now reported in Bear River Health District

LOGAN – There have been a total of 304 COVID-19 deaths in Utah — four more were reported since Thursday — and one of them is a Cache County male, between 65 and 84 years old who was a long-term care facility resident with underlying health conditions.

It is the sixth COVID death in the Bear River Health District since tracking began earlier this year. Four deaths have been Cache County residents and two were from Box Elder County.

Friday’s updated numbers from the Bear River Health District revealed 16 new cases, seven in Cache County and nine in Box Elder County.

To date, there have been 2,128 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,805 in Cache County and 317 in Box Elder County with six in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,128 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,716 are termed as recovered.

There are still nine COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, seven from Cache County and two from Box Elder County.

More than a half million Utahns have been tested for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March. As part of the numbers reported Friday by the Utah Department of Health, exactly 528,910 residents have been tested.

UDOH reported an increase of 500 new positive cases Friday and now there are a total 40,196 cases in nearly five months of reporting.

With 213 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the total of hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,377. As mentioned there are have been 40,196 Utahns who have contracted the virus and the total number of cases described as “recovered” has grown to 28,130.

There were 4,543 tests conducted from Thursday.

In Idaho there are currently 20,246 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths. There have been 47 positive tests in Franklin County with six positives in Bear Lake County and eight in Oneida County.