November 28, 1952 – July 29, 2020 (age 67)



Don J. Hubbard was born November 28, 1952, in Logan, Utah, to Clark Lamar Hubbard and Hazel Mary Jacobson. He was the youngest of seven children.

He was raised on the family farm in Holbrook, Idaho. There he attended elementary school in a two-room schoolhouse and later graduated from Malad High School in 1971. Don enjoyed being on the Malad High Dragon football and wrestling teams. Following high school, he served an LDS mission in the Florida-Alabama Mission from 1972-1974.

Upon returning, Don married his high school sweetheart, Dixie Bolingbroke, in the Logan LDS Temple on April 5, 1974. They had 4 children; 3 girls and a boy.

Don started his career as a cabinet maker, working later as a contractor specializing in building log homes. He loved his work and pursued it all of his life.

Don was a devoted father and grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved horses and especially enjoyed horse packing trips with family and friends. Don’s pastimes included camping, hunting, fishing, cooking, and serving others. Don was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and diligently served in many callings and positions.

Don suffered from a heart attack at the age of 44. Nevertheless, he kept working hard and living life to the fullest. After an unfortunate horse and buggy accident in July 2016, and multiple issues with his heart, a second chance at life came with a heart transplant, prolonging his life for nearly three more years. Don passed away on July 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie B. Hubbard; four children, Heidi (Richard) Anderson, Valorie Hubbard, Victor (Shelly) Hubbard, and Heather Hubbard Carter; twelve grandchildren, Nels, Ilan, Cameron, Connor, Selma, Aly, Tanner, Tate, Tyce, Trevor, Cruz, and Pearl; and his sisters, Ruth (Dean) Christensen and Ann Hulme. He is preceded in death by his brothers David, CJ, and Von Hubbard, and one sister IlaBridge.

A public viewing will be held, Monday, August 3, 2020 from 7:00 -9:00pm at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. Private Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:00am at the Horsley Funeral Home. A family gathering will be held from 10:00 – 11:00am prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Malad City Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, the wearing of masks is encouraged and appreciated.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.