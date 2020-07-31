Man arrested after alleged DUI crash in Logan Canyon

Booking photo for Dustin Andersen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 45-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning suspected of driving under the influence and causing a head-on crash that sent four people to the hospital. Dustin Andersen was booked into the Cache County Jail on multiple intoxication and driving offenses.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said Andersen was driving a Dodge truck northeast through Logan Canyon, US-89, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Near milepost 468, the truck began to skid and lose control, veering into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with a Kia.

The car that was travelling southwest, had four occupants inside. Each of them were transported to the hospital in serious and critical conditions.

Troopers suspect Andersen was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was also travelling well above the speed limit.

Brenchley said by the time a breathalyzer test was administered, Andersen blew a 0.23. He estimated that the suspect’s blood alcohol content was approximately five times the new legal limit when the crash happened.

Andersen was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road and failing to wear a seat belt. He was later released on bail after posting $17,245 bond.

Brenchley said the investigation is still ongoing as troopers monitor the victim’s conditions and continue to determine how fast Andersen was going. Formal charges are pending.

will@cvradio.com