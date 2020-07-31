North Logan assisting residents and businesses affected by COVID-19

NORTH LOGAN – North Logan City has announced some ways to help residents and businesses who may have been negatively affected by COVID-19. The city has access to federal funds that were allocated to North Logan for utility support (for individuals) and for business support (grants up to $1,000).

“The North Logan Utility Support grant provides funds to help residents who have been terminated from their employment, furloughed, or had their hours or wages reduced due to COVID-19,” a North Logan press release states.

Those residents who qualify may receive grants to help with utility payments for water, sewer, garbage, natural gas, electricity, phone, or internet services. Grants of up to $100 per household per month will be based on actual billed expenses submitted to the city. Those bills can be for services used dated from May through July 15th and can be applied retroactively.

“The North Logan Business Support grant provides funds to help businesses in the city that have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” the release continues, “including businesses that have been closed to conform to state or local health guidelines, those that have seen increased business costs due to the coronavirus, and those that have had a reduction in revenue for coronavirus-related reasons.”

Businesses can apply for these grants of up to $1,000.

The funds for both the Utility Support and Business Support grants were given to North Logan from the State of Utah’s allocation of federal funds for coronavirus aid from the CARES Act.

More details on the programs are available at North Logan City’s website. Applications for the programs are available to be downloaded. Additional questions may be directed to the North Logan City Treasurer Debbie Bond at (435) 752-1310.