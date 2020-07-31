North Logan man arrested and arraigned on multiple rape charges

Booking photo for Jeffrey M. Edson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 47-year-old North Logan man has been arrested and charged with raping a woman. Jeffrey M. Edson was booked into the Cache County Jail Wednesday.

Court records show, Edson was arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of rape, object rape, and forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies.

Judge Brian Cannell read the charges against Edson. He also ordered the suspect to be held in jail without bail and appear again in court August 3.

According to an arrest report, North Park police officers received a call from the alleged victim in June. The woman described being sexually abused by Edson, nearly on a daily basis. She also provided multiple recordings of incidents to support her claims.

The victim told investigators Edson repeatedly forced her to participate in various sex acts. She claimed that she did not consent to any of the actions.

The police report stated, investigators interviewed Edson. He stated the allegations of rape against him were not true. He claimed the alleged victim was lying.

Edson told police, there had been times when the woman said she did not want to engage in sex acts but he “lovingly convinced into it.” He did not believe such actions were criminal.

Investigators allege that Edson, who is originally from Wisconsin, has been convicted of sexual offenses against a minor in the past. He was also accused of sexually abusing another minor but the alleged victim did not wish to proceed with the investigation.

Edson remains in jail, temporarily being held without bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

