Ask an Expert: August yard and garden checklist

Landscaped flower garden with lots of colorful blooms

The heat is on, and yards and gardens are trying to keep up with the temperatures. Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to keep your garden thriving this month. Also included are links for further information.

Beginning in early August, plant selected cool season vegetables for a fall harvest.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.

Turfgrass only needs 1 ½-2 inches of irrigation per week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area.

Pests and Problems :

To see a video on gardening tips for August, click here: https://extension.usu.edu/yardandgarden/monthly-tips.