Cache County Rodeo is attracting some of the best cowboys in the country while the FFA livestock show and auction moves forward

LOGAN – In a recent interview with Lynn Simmons on radio station KIX 96.7 (KKEX), Cache County Rodeo Chairman LaMont Poulsen said this year’s Cache County Rodeo is going to be one of the best to this point.

The rodeo will go from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8. An extra day was added to accommodate all of the cowboys and cowgirls that want to compete in this year’s rodeo.

“This rodeo is going to be something special, one that will be hard to duplicate,” Poulsen said. “Some of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s top cowboys will be in Logan to compete.”

Poulsen said they added a Wednesday and scheduled the Extreme Broncs, a PRCA sanctioned event with a $10,000 purse which attracted some of rodeo’s big names.

During the Wednesday night event they will have Women’s Professional Rodeo Barrel Racing going on between the bronc riding.

“We have 13 of the top 15 saddle bronc riders and 11 of the top 15 bull riders competing in this year’s rodeo,” Poulsen told Simmons. “Thursday night is Family Night at the rodeo. Friday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink to support breast cancer research. Saturday is Patriot Night to support our people in the military.”

Tickets can be purchased online at cachecounty.org/fair, at the ticket office or at IFA in Hyde Park.

As far as the fair goes, there will be no carnival, but there will be a lot of the food vendors on hand for eating and good entertainment will be on the stage as well.

“They have stretched out the 4-H livestock a little bit to accommodate people in a less congested space,” he said. “They will have their market livestock sale on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.”

He said he hopes the businesses will come out to support the 4–H kids. They have worked hard with their animals and he hoped they will get a good turnout.

“The Fair and Rodeo Executive Committee has been carefully planning and preparing for months, and working closely with the Bear River Health Department to follow prescribed COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said Lane Parker the co-chair of the event. “Attendees will notice the absence of the carnival.”

Face coverings are highly recommended for those places where social distancing protocols are difficult to maintain. A limited number of face masks will be available. Fair officials want the public to take personal responsibility seriously while attending this year’s Fair and Rodeo and wear their own face coverings.

All exhibitors, vendors, staff and participants will be expected to follow all sanitation guidelines as prescribed by the State Health Department. Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly throughout the event.

All exhibitor entries will be registered online in advance only. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home and not attend this year’s fair and rodeo activities.