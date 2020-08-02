COVID-19 totals trend down but 37 deaths in a week is a record

Critics say that specific information about Coronavirus infection patterns is needed for the general public to make sound decisions about their activities.

LOGAN – With 506 new COVID-19 positive tests Saturday and 473 Sunday, the weekend total of 979 is the fewest reported by the state health department since mid-June as numbers are trending downward.

However, with a single COVID-19 death Sunday the state acknowledges 37 deaths which is the most in a seven-day span since the start of the pandemic in early-March.

At the same time, the Bear River Health Department found 15 new cases in the district Saturday and 20 Sunday. Among the Saturday positives, four came from Cache County and 11 were found in Box Elder County. Sunday’s totals broke down to 19 in Cache County and one in Rich County.

To date, there have been 2,163 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,828 in Cache County and 328 in Box Elder County with seven in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,163 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,771 are termed recovered.

There are still nine COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, seven from Cache County and two from Box Elder County.

There have been 311 COVID-19 deaths in Utah. There were six Utahns who died from the disease Saturday and one Sunday.

There have been 41,175 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

Included in the numbers reported Sunday 536,716 Utahns have been tested for the disease and the rolling seven-days average for positive tests is 447 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is exactly 10 percent.

Currently 203 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest figure of the week. The total of hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,430. The total number of cases described as “recovered” has grown to 29,389.

In Idaho there are currently 21,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There have been 197 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho and Saturday marked the sixth consecutive day of multiple COVID deaths in the state. There have been 47 positive tests in Franklin County with six positives in Bear Lake County and eight in Oneida County.