Cache County Republican Party is keeping a tight budget amid cancelled fundraisers

LOGAN – On KVNU’S For the People program on Monday, Cache County Republican Party chair Chris Booth said he’s received some different kinds of requests at times from citizens. One was a plea to try to get another local bus stop.

“He called me up…out of genuine concern for how to get an extra bus stop, a route to go an extra tenth of a mile. This individual, I believe, had to use a wheel chair to get to the bus stop and was a rider. This was someone who rode the CVTD frequently,” Booth explained.

He said it’s not in his job description, but he said he found out what county council district the man lived in and worked to get him assistance. He said what is in his job description involves the general election which is about 90 days away. He said with the COVID-19 pandemic there have been many changes such as trying to figure out what to do with their major fundraiser, the annual Lincoln Dinner.

“As an executive committee, we had to take a hard vote and take a hard look at things and where they were at the time in May. And try to project where they would be at the end of August where we had rescheduled that dinner for. We had to take a vote on it and ultimately voted to cancel it for this year.”

He said they have had to accordingly adjust their budget but he said it helps because as their charter, they are already fiscally conservative. He said as of right now they are in pretty good shape given the current situation and they have some ideas on how to fund raise for their candidates.

You can get more information at CacheGOP.com.