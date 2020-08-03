October 26, 1932 – July 30, 2020 (age 87)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and friend, Marilyn Carr Worsham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Marilyn was born on October 26, 1932, to Joseph Smith Carr and Fannie Myrl Chamberlain. She was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from West High School. Marilyn then attended Utah State University.

Marilyn married Darwin Christensen and had two children, Vicki and Steven. They were later divorced.

Marilyn served an LDS mission from 1979 to March 1981 in Virginia, where she met Joseph Clay Worsham. They were married in the Washington D.C. LDS temple on January 3, 1986.

Marilyn loved quilting, sewing, growing flowers, genealogy, Daughters of Utah Pioneers and traveling.

Above all she loved spending time with her family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jerry Carr and M. Bruce Carr; granddaughter, Annalee Christensen; and a son-in-law, Glen Meldrum.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Worsham; two children, Vicki Meldrum and Steven (Jane) Christensen; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City Utah, because of COVID-19 please wear your masks to the viewing.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.