December 19, 1928 – July 30, 2020 (age 91)

Sterling Lee Purser, 91, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 after many years of service to family, friends, and God. He was preceded in death, but now united again with his first wife of 48 years, Donna Chapman Purser, their daughter Clara Purser, his parents, Lyman Albert and Abigail Hyde Purser, (Abbie) five brothers and five sisters.

Sterling was born at home in Hyde Park, Utah and lived in Ogden, where his father worked as a meat cutter. A trade which Sterling learned. After 7 years in Ogden, the family moved to Preston, Idaho when his father was transferred to help open a new store.

Sterling continued his education in Preston, graduating from Preston High School. After high school, he was called as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Western Canadian Mission. He has a deep love for our Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ, and loved the opportunity to serve the Lord as a special emissary sharing the gospel. While serving, he met and correlated missionary work with Sister Donna Chapman. Sister Chapman completed her mission before Elder Purser, but they continued writing, and as their children, we are very happy they did!

Sterling and Donna were married April 23, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple by Elder Mathew Cowley, his mother’s cousin. Soon after, Sterling was drafted into the army. After basic training, Sterling was stationed in Salt Lake City.

Sterling and Donna had nine children. Clara Purser, S. Leon and Julia Purser, Faye and Paul Ingersoll, Albert and Christine Purser, Abbie Shryers, Jerrie and Carl Booth, Terry and LeAnne Purser, Earl and Rhonda Purser, and Vilate and Mark Stirdivant. 34 Grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.

Donna Passed away in January 2000 and Sterling was later introduced to Joyce Martindale. They were married August 23, 2008. Joyce is wonderful and our family increased by 6 more children, 24 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Marge and Dennis Thornton, Lynette Campbell, Howard and Diane Manning, Amy and William Crawley, and Jennifer and Robert Delaney.

Many family and friends benefited from visits and meals at their kitchen table, and enjoyed fresh baked rolls, homemade jam and garden produce. He was always sharing what he had.

Sterling is survived by his loving wife Joyce Martindale Purser, who cared for and loved him and their children without limits. We love Joyce, and we know Donna loves her also!

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm.

A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel at 11:00am. Interment will be held in the Preston City Cemetery following the service. All family and friends are welcome to come to the cemetery.

