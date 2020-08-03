August 6, 1987 – July 31, 2020 (age 32)

Our loving son, husband, dad, brother and friend, Steven Adam Collins, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Steven was born on August 6, 1987, in Mesa Arizona, to Michael Thomas and Julie Ann Chadwick Collins.

He was raised in Brigham City, Utah. Steven graduated from Box Elder High School in 2005.

Steven served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington, Kennewick Mission.

He was very creative and loved doing videography.

He is survived by his parents; grandma Geri Collins; 2 brothers, Andrew (Aly) and David (Karli); 2 sisters, Heidi (John) Badger and Becky Collins; wife, Lily and daughters, Maire and Kayla.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah at 11:00am. Please click here for the live stream.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm.

