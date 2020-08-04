It’s another day in Utah with fewer than 400 COVID-19 positive tests

A morning view in Cache Valley. Photo taken and shared by Brian Chambers on Twitter.

LOGAN – On another day with fewer than 400 cases, there were 378 new COVID-19 positive tests reported statewide Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average for positive tests is at 428 a day and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.8 percent.

There were 26 new positives reported in the Bear River Health District, 24 in Cache County and two in Box Elder County

To date there have been 2,198 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,857 in Cache County and 334 in Box Elder County plus seven in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,198 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,789 are termed recovered.

There are four COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, three from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

There have been 321 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of seven since Monday.

There have been 41,907 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

Included in the numbers reported Tuesday 544,956 Utahns have been tested for the disease, an increase of 4,774 from Monday.

Right now 181 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19. The total of hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,482. The total number of cases described as “recovered” has grown to 30,449.

In Idaho there are currently 21,675 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There have been 200 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 47 positive tests in Franklin County with seven positives in Bear Lake County and nine in Oneida County.