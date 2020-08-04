On August 2, 2020, after a short battle with brain cancer, Kathryn Mayfield Larkins returned to her heavenly home.

Kathryn was born October 14, 1938 to Melba and Vernon Mayfield in Farmington, Utah. She grew up in Davis and Weber Counties.

She married Kay Olsen; they later divorced. They had two boys, Kim and Kerry Olsen, both deceased in infancy and childhood, respectively.

On June 24, 1960, Kathy married Gayle Odd Larkins in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity. They are the parents of four daughters: Tacy Barney [Smithfield, Utah], Tristan (Mike) Geddes [Clifton, Idaho], Tanzee (Scott) Kallas [Evanston, Wyoming], Tory Jo (Bryan) Bourne [Morgan, Utah], and foster-daughter, Mary Ann (Lloyd) Secody. Kathy was a wonderful mother and cared for her children well all her days.

Kathy served her community as a beautician at her own business, Kathy’s Beauty Salon. She dealt in hair-dos; friendship; and lively, fun conversation for over 50 years.

Kathy also served as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in callings including Young Women President, Ward and Stake Relief Society President, Primary counselor and teacher, and Stake Missionary. She also enjoyed her experience serving on Temple Square as an usher at the Conference Center. Kathy was a friend to all and especially enjoyed those friendships made in the Kaysville 1st and 7th Wards, and through her membership in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Kathy was an energetic force for good. She had a knowledgeable, empathetic heart and was sought out by others for counsel and support.

Kathy has now reunited with her husband, Gayle Larkins and her two sons, Kim and Kerry Olsen; two siblings, Betty Mayfield and Gary Wade; her mother, Melba Sparks Mayfield Wade; step-father, Francis Wade; and her father, Vernon Mayfield.

She is survived by her four daughters; her sister and best friend, Margee Thompson; brothers, Bill Mayfield and Bob Mayfield; as well as 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Family graveside services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 East Crestwood Road, Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Lindquist’s Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main, Kaysville, Utah. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

A special thanks to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice; and to her many friends and family for notes and gifts of love and appreciation.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and an audio recording of the services will be shared at a later date at Lindquist Mortuary.