Millville receiving federal assistance to upgrade city water system

MILLVILLE – In the fall of 2019, the Millville City Council approved a bond to build a new well and establish a sewer system throughout the city. The water in the city’s well used for drinking water had been consistently testing high levels of nitrates, which precipitated the need for both a new well and a city-wide sewer system.

On Monday, the city received notice that the federal government would help fund the new well. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a $1,286,000 loan and a $587,000 grant to improve Millville’s culinary water. The USDA Rural Development money will be used to drill a new well and construct a new well house with modern facilities to manage the system.

“We’ve all heard it before: water is life,” said Randy Parker, State Director for USDA Rural Development in a prepared statement. “Today’s investment will help three of our smaller communities make the system upgrades they need to ensure their water is clean and their communities are safe, sanitary and ready to take on the next phase of prosperity.”

Besides the project in Millville, additional Utah water and sewer projects received funding in Carbon and Summit counties. Over 160 projects nationwide received support through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.