New performances announced in Random Acts series

The vocal trio Wildwing (featuring sisters Anna Anawalt, Jessa Young and Amy Nelson) is one of three new attractions slated in the continuing Random Acts Community Performance Series at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts has announced new events in its ongoing Random Acts Community Performance Series.

The addition of three new acts to the previously announced Random Acts events will extend the performance series through Aug. 28, according to Wendi Hassan, the CacheARTS executive director.

“Zootah: Past, Present and Future” is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. The staff of Logan hometown zoo will invite audience members to join them in celebrating 50 years of zoo memories and take a peek into the future of Zootah.

“The Time Traveling Magic of Professor Habbrockson” is a family-friendly Steampunck magic show about the wonders of time travel and joys of cooperation. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.

Finally, “Wildwing” will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. “Wildwing” is a Utah sister act, with Anna Anawalt, Jessa Young and Amy Nelson providing rich vocal harmonies on original and cover songs in Celtic and folk styles.

Previously announced upcoming acts in the community performance series include an all-female ensemble from the Cache Theatre Company celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Music Theatre West veterans appearing at 7:30 pm on Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15 to perform musical encores from their crowd-pleasing past productions.

Hassan explains that her organization and local artists are teaming up to stage these low-key events to gradually bring Cache Valley’s performing arts community back to life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“These physically-distanced performances will allow us to practice safely operating at the Orange/Moderate health risk level and to form new habits of gathering together,” she adds.

Events in the Random Acts Community Performance Series will be an hour or less with no intermission, according to Hassan.

Seating will be limited to approximately 100 ticket groups within the 1100-seat Ellen Eccles Theatre to ensure social distancing.

A separate entrance that by-passes the theater’s lobby will be available for attendees who feel the need to take special precautions to avoid public groups.

Thanks to Logan’s recently announced mask mandate, Hassan says the wearing of face coverings will be mandatory at these performances.

Ticket prices for these events vary from $6 to $10 each.

The Random Acts Community Performance Series is being supported by the Wasatch-Logan Arts Foundation, the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, the Cache Chamber of Commerce and the Logan Downtown Alliance.