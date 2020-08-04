December 24, 1929 – August 2, 2020 (age 90)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Phil Marlo Gillies, 90, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in Washington, Utah.

He was born on December 24, 1929 in Vineyard, Utah, a son of Jay Marion and Carrie Jensen Gillies. He was reared in Vineyard, Utah and moved to Monroe, Utah during World War II.

He graduated from South Sevier High School in 1948. He continued his education at SUU in 1950 receiving his associate degree and then went on to Utah State University and earned his bachelor’s degree in March 1954. He received his Masters Degree in Education Administration at Utah State University in 1969.

He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the British Mission from 1950 to 1952. Following his mission, he served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1955 to 1957.

Returning from Korea, he married his sweetheart, Ina Gwen Olcott on March 14, 1957 in the Manti, Utah Temple. He worked as a principal-teacher at Elsinore, Utah. He then moved and worked for the Oneida County School District as the Malad Elementary Principal as well as the Principal and Teacher for Stone Elementary. He retired in 1994.

Phil enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, raising his horses, indexing and spending time with his family and grandkids.

Surviving is his wife, Ina; three children: Tony (Carilyn) Gillies of Lyman, Wyoming; Glen (Denice) Gillies of Dingle, Idaho; Linda (Van) Mitchell of San Tan Valley, Arizona; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and one brother, Burke Gillies. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, Marion Gillies, Earl Gillies, and Gayle Johnson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Springer-Turner Funeral Home, 260 North 400 West, Richfield, Utah. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10:30 – 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Utah following the funeral service. Military honors will be accorded by the Seiver Veterans Honor Guard.

