Samuel (Sam) Harvey Banner passed away peacefully in Brigham City, Utah on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a lifetime of selfless service.

Sam was born December 2, 1926 in Burley, Idaho to Leo and Chloey Banner. He remained in Burley, Idaho until he was a senior in high school when he left school and Burley “to go help win the war.” He served bravely in the Navy during WWII.

Upon returning from 2 years of military service, he went to Utah State University. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education, as well as a master’s degree in Administration and a master’s degree in Counseling and Guidance. He finally graduated high school in 1990, at the age of 64.

Sam paused his education to marry the finest girl he’d ever met, Jeri Dene Patterson, on September 10, 1947 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. They were married for a few short months before he left to serve a Western States mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Sam had a gift for bettering the lives of other people and he used his gift to bless people during his career in education. He was a teacher of agriculture for many years as well as a Director of Vocational Programs for the State of Oregon.

Being relentless in his service to others, Sam also served in many church callings, including, but not limited to, Bishop and High Councilor. He would go on also to serve many more couple missions all over the world, including missions to Atlanta, Georgia; Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada; Ghana, Africa (twice); and Thailand. He also volunteered at Church Headquarters for many years, blessing the lives of people in Haiti, Ogden, and Brigham City.

Sam’s passion in life was serving others. His greatest joy was his family.

Sam is survived by his adoring wife, Jeri Dene Patterson, and his devoted children LaNae (Ken) Higgins, Kim (Dennis) Briggs, Jill (Richard) Crowther, Konel (Jan) Banner, Todd (Susan) Banner, and Kalyn (Gary) Thompson. He is also survived by a legacy of 28 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Sam was preceded in death by a beloved son (Kenton), 3 grandsons, a great-grandson, as well as his parents, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Mortuary. The family requests that those attending follow social distancing guidelines and masks, as recommended by the CDC.

A live stream of the service can be viewed by clicking here. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Envision Hospice and The Gables Assisted Living Center for their understanding of Parkinson’s disease and their tireless service in Sam’s behalf.

