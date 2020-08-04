Shannen Larry Pitcher, 54, passed away August 3, 2020 in Cornish, Utah.

He was born July 31 ,1966 in Los Angeles, California to Larry Boyd and Linda Marie Steiner Pitcher.

He married Julie Kay Glende on September 9, 2009. He was Julie’s soul mate.

Shannen enjoyed diesel mechanics, hunting and fishing as well as International Tractors and cows. He was always willing to serve anyone in any way that he could.

He held positions on the Lower Bear River District. He was President of the Small Pumpers on the Bear River. He was also a delegate for the Dairy Farmers of America.

He is survived by his parents; his wife and his children; Colby (Cristina) Pitcher, Salt Lake City, Utah; Krystle (Tyler) Hoskin, Justin, Texas; Katelynn (James) Somers, Logan, Utah; Kandi (Dale) Wallentine, Richmond, Utah; Zakary (Tanecia) Pitcher, Lewiston, Utah. He is also survived by a brother Chad (Suzette) Pitcher, Smithfield, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Friday, August 7, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00pm and prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am. Interment will be in the Cornish Utah Cemetery, 13000 North 5800 West, Cornish, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.