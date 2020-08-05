19 positive cases of COVID-19 in Bear River Health District Wednesday

LOGAN – Wednesday’s COVID-19 report from the Utah Department of Health reflects 421 new positive cases were found in Utah, an increase of 43 from the day before. Positive test results moved to 10.1 percent on the rolling seven-day average.

There was a time when Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist, said a strong indicator that the virus is under control would be keeping the positive rate of tests at around three percent.

There were 19 new positives reported in the Bear River Health District, 15 in Cache County and four in Box Elder County

To date, there have been 2,217 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,872 in Cache County and 338 in Box Elder County plus seven in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,217 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,793 are termed recovered.

There are four COVID patients from the district hospitalized, three from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

There have been 327 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of six since Tuesday.

There have been 42,328 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

Included in the numbers reported Wednesday 550,322 Utahns have been tested for the disease, an increase of 5,366 from Tuesday.

Recently, not as many Utahns are being tested: the state’s labs have averaged 4,590 tests the last seven days; a week ago that average was 5,255 a day.

Right now, 184 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19. The total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,519. The total number of cases described as “recovered” has grown to 30,911.

In Idaho, there are currently 22,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 210 COVID deaths in the state with 50 positive tests in Franklin County, nine positives in Bear Lake County and 13 in Oneida County.