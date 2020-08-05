June 9, 1951 – August 4, 2020 (age 69)

David Ralph Lundstrom, who loved his family and loved God, returned home peacefully on August 3, 2020. He was 69. He will be greatly missed, but he leaves a deep imprint for good on this earth, and we’re so grateful he was here.

Born June 9, 1951 to “goodly” parents Ralph and Leona Lundstrom, Dave was raised in Logan, Utah. He helped care for his younger siblings; he was a highly dependable newspaper boy; he beat the 7th grade English record for Most Books Read. In high school he played the drums in the band; he rode motorcycles in the canyon. He served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sweden.

In 1974, he married his best friend and love of his life, Janette Olson, in the Logan Temple. They spent 46 years working, serving, and enjoying life side by side. Mom and Dad exemplified mutual respect and kindness for one another all their lives. They laughed together often. They shared a great friendship, a mutual support, and a deep love.

They raised a family of six lucky children in a loving, Christ-centered home. During these years, the family lived in Plain City, Paradise, and Nibley, Utah.

Dave was a gifted teacher. He taught Science at Wahlquist Jr. High, where he was loved by many students. His church callings – including bishop’s counselor, stake president’s counselor, and Gospel Doctrine teacher – gave him frequent opportunities to speak and teach; he always left his listeners with a laugh, and thought-provoking testimony.

He was very intelligent – a thinker, a lifelong learner, who loved to read. He was a problem-solver. He had skill with technology, and as a young father, even built the family TV. He was interested in computers long before they became common, and pioneered their use in his school district, soon earning him a job as Weber School District’s first-ever “Computer Specialist.” He valued education, and earned his doctorate degree at Utah State University. Later he served for many years as Director of Instructional Technology at Weber School District. He did extensive writing, and published a book about the humor of technology.

Dave was a hard worker. He taught his children to work hard. He was a man of uncompromising integrity. He made others laugh with his sense of humor. He was wise, and his children will miss that rock-solid counsel of his.

Dave recently said, “I know I have a Heavenly Father who loves me and hears my prayers. I have trust in His decisions.” Those words fitly frame Dave’s whole life, and those beliefs shone through in many ways, but particularly as he faced dual battles with Multiple Sclerosis and brain cancer, which eventually took his life. He never complained, but continually professed his faith in God, and his deep gratitude for his family, especially his dear wife and caregiver, Jan. He was a man of courage and faith to the end.

Dave is survived by his wife, their children; Danette (Blayne) Christensen, Marc (Sharianne) Lundstrom, Mandy (Ephraim) Hanks, Stacey (John) Wright, Brent Lundstrom, Shari (Jared) Orme; and 20 grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings Wendy Beck, Gary Lundstrom, Sharon Davidson, and Ron Lundstrom. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Karen.

A public visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30am at the Nibley 10th ward chapel, 2825 South 1000 West, Nibley, Utah. Guests are kindly asked to observe COVID-19 precautions.

Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the funeral will be by invitation only, but services will be live-streamed for the public. The funeral will be Saturday, August 8 at noon, and may be viewed by clicking here. Interment, Logan City Cemetery.

Thank you for the many kindnesses shown us by caring family, friends, medical professionals and hospice workers. We feel so blessed.

