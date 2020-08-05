September 8, 1931 – July 29, 2020 (age 88)

Gary Stuart Harris passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020.

He was born on September 8, 1931 in Malad, Idaho. He grew up on a farm and was a cowboy at heart. Nothing made him happier than a beautiful piece of land and a horse to ride.

Gary married his wife, Geneil Lindberg Harris, on March 9, 1952. Together they had 6 children, and stood by each other through everything life threw at them.

Gary and his family were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed serving in the church and sharing his testimony with all who would listen.

Gary is survived by his wife, Geneil Lindberg Harris, his children Nancy (Mike) McKenna, Scott (Julie) Harris, Rebekah (Brad) Bybee, Angie (Brian) Hammond, 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, three brothers, his daughter Patricia and his son Matthew (Stephanie) Harris.

A graveside service was held in his hometown of Malad, Idaho on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

