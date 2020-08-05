November 23, 2001 – August 2, 2020 (age 18)

Hunter Kenneth West, age 18, returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday August 2, 2020.

Hunter was born in Logan, Utah on November 23, 2001. He is the son of Derik and Melanie West, and the brother of Riley (Nicole) West and Britnee (Connor) Kent, as well as uncle to his “little buddy” Krew.

As a child Hunter had a great imagination and would always invent his own games. He was very funny and loved dancing and running around the house with his fake sword and shield fighting imaginary battles.

Our favorite quote from Hunter when he was little was “don’t worry mom, be happy”. He was very kind and thoughtful and wanted to make sure others were happy. He had a big and tender heart.

Known for his height, he loved putting his chin on his mom’s head because he was so tall. His sense of style topped everyone in his family, and he especially loved shoes. His favorite activities were playing soccer, watching hockey and cheering on his favorite football team, the Chargers. He loved playing complex board games, beating his mom at ping pong, being with his family and friends, and listening to his favorite music.

Hunter graduated from Logan High School class of 2020. His deep love for soccer kept him playing on the high school team all four years.

Memorial services will be held at Mount Logan Gibbons Park on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:30am. Viewing will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:30 – 8:00pm at the Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah. Burial will be in the Providence Cemetery.

We know he will be warmly embraced by his Grandma and Grandpa Foss, Grandpa West and his Aunt Wendy. We will deeply miss our funny, handsome, big hearted son and brother.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.